Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dies at 27 in Texas

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Angels announced Monday that 27-year-old pitcher Tyler Skaggs has died in Texas.

The team said in a statement on Twitter: “It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas.”

Angels statement on the passing of Tyler Skaggs. pic.twitter.com/6XA2Vu1uWV — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 1, 2019

It's not clear how the California native died.

"Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family," the team said.

In a statement, the Texas Rangers said its game with the Angels at Globe Life Park in Arlington has been postponed.

"The Texas Rangers organization wants to express its deepest sympathies to the family of Tyler Skaggs and to the entire Angels organization on this shocking loss," the statement said. "The thoughts and prayers of every member of the Texas Rangers and all of their fans are with the Angels organization at this difficult time."

CNN Wire contributed to this report.