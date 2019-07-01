3 men found dead after Burlington shooting; suspect in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Three men were shot dead Sunday evening in Burlington, according to police.

At about 8:07 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to the shooting at 15 Perry Circle.

At the scene, police found three men dead of gunshot wounds, at least one of whom lived at the apartment.

Officers believe the shooter knew at least one of the victims and had been in the apartment earlier that day.

At least one caller described the shooter and told police which direction the shooter ran.

Hyquan Johan Parker, 26, has been arrested and charged with three counts of first degree murder and one count of parole violation.

Officers have not identified the victims.

A fourth person, who detectives describe as a tenant, was reportedly inside the apartment at the time of the shooting.

Burlington police say this is their deadliest investigation in at least 15 years.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.