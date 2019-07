× 21-year-old pregnant woman missing from Mississippi found dead

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. — A 21-year-old pregnant woman who was missing in Mississippi has been found dead.

Makayla Winston was found dead around noon Monday, Holmes County Sheriff Willie March told WLBT.

Winston was reported missing on June 27 when her car was found deserted with the keys still in the ignition.

Winston’s due date was July 4.

It is unclear how Winston died.