2 teens now charged with murder after man shot in Winston-Salem dies

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two teens are now charged with murder after a man shot in Winston-Salem died from his injuries, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Officers were called to Williamson Street near Timlic Avenue at 9:55 p.m. on June 17.

Officers found Tevin Lamar Bonner, 28, of El Paso, Texas, on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Bonner was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Bonner died from his injuries on June 22.

Neighbors told FOX8 that Bonner was driving a car with the teens, ages 15 and 13, inside. They say the teens shot him, dragged him out of the car and tried to drive away but ended up running into the nearby woods.

Because of their ages, the names of the juveniles will not be released.

Winston-Salem police are not looking for any other suspects in connection with the shooting.