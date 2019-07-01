14-year-old boy killed in Greensboro shooting at Sussmans Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police said the person shot in Greensboro at Sussmans Park early Monday was a 14-year-old boy.

The victim is identified as Kingmenmireseti Smith.

At about 4:54 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the area of Sussmans Street and Ashe Street.

At the scene, police found the boy with a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.