Winston-Salem man arrested after a store was broken into and gunshots were heard, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man has been arrested after a store on E. Polo Road was broken into on Sunday, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Julio Angel Vasquez Pabon, 37, is accused of breaking into La Victoria and firing a gun.

Police responded to 321 E. Polo road to La Victoria’s burglar alarm where the owner said he had just seen someone inside the closed store, police say.

Officers then heard what appeared to be gunshots coming from inside the store.

Officers set up around the business and starting trying to talk to Pabon, who was inside, the news release says.

Patrol officers, SWAT members and a member of the Crisis Negotiation Team arrested Pabon without incident around 5:00 a.m.

There were no injuries reported.

The news release says a .38-caliber revolver was seized at the time of arrest.

Charges and bond have not been determined yet.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.