× Places you can go in the Piedmont Triad to see some fireworks and have some fun this Fourth of July holiday.

There is no shortage of festivals and outdoor activities this Fourth of July. Here’s a list to help you find something fun to do!

Archdale: 4th of July Festival at Creekside Park

The festival starts at 4:00 p.m. and goes until 9:00 p.m. You can see fireworks once it gets dark and ride carnival rides and hear some live music before then.

Burlington: July 3rd in the Park

Amusement park rides open at 10:00 a.m. and event activities like face painting and cornhole are going from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Charlotte: Fourth of July Celebration

Whitewater’s two-day July 4 celebration is back for its ninth year. Between 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m., you can enjoy live music, outdoor activities and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Gibsonville: Fireworks Extravaganza

Festivities start at 5:00 p.m. and the fireworks show is after dark. Admission is $1 for walk-ins and $5 per car.

Greensboro: Fun Fourth Festival

This festival is happening all over downtown Greensboro on July 3 and 4. Fireworks will be set off at the First National Bank Stadium after it gets dark.

High Point: Uncle Sam jam

The Uncle Sam Jam runs from 4:25 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per car and there will be live music and fireworks.

Lewisville: Independence Day Celebration at Shallowford Square

The fun begins with live music from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. with an 80s tribute band followed by a fireworks display when it gets dark.

Lexington: Fantastic 4th Celebration

The Davidson County Fairgrounds will have live music and rides with fireworks to cap off the festivities.

Mebane: Mebane 4th of July Celebration

Music starts at 7:00 p.m. with fireworks following at 9:40 p.m.

Mount Airy: Independence Day Parade and Fireworks in Mount Airy

The parade starts at 11:00 a.m. and a pie eating contest for charity will follow.

Reidsville: Independence Day Celebration at Lake Reidsville

The celebration runs from 3:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The fireworks display over Lake Reidsville starts at 10:00 p.m.

Walnut Cove: Patriotic Celebration

Live music and fireworks are happening at Lions Park, starting at 6:00 p.m. and going until 9:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem: Winston-Salem Dash July 4th Extravaganza

The fireworks start at dark after the baseball game. The fun starts at 4:00 p.m. on First Street.