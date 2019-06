The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall on over 37,000 fireworks, claiming the products are “overloaded” with explosives.

The recalled fireworks could potentially be a burn or explosion hazard to users, according to the CPSC.

The recall comes right before customers may be using the fireworks, but they are urged not to use them and return any questionable products for a refund.

For a full list of recalled fireworks, go to the CPSC website.