Minor in critical condition after accident on Dan River

Posted 4:12 pm, June 30, 2019, by

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A minor is in critical condition after rescue officials found the victim in the water and took the minor to a hospital, according to the Madison-Rockingham Rescue Squad

The Madison-Rockingham Rescue Squad responded to a call at the Lindsey Bridge Road access to the Dan River around 2:10 p.m.

Rescue officials lifted the victim 50 feet up an embankment with a Stokes basket.

The victim’s family was at the scene on the other side of the river.

The access point is next to a dam that authorities call a “drowning machine” because of the hydraulic force.

Dan River public access at Lindsay Bridge

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.