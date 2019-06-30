Minor in critical condition after accident on Dan River

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A minor is in critical condition after rescue officials found the victim in the water and took the minor to a hospital, according to the Madison-Rockingham Rescue Squad

The Madison-Rockingham Rescue Squad responded to a call at the Lindsey Bridge Road access to the Dan River around 2:10 p.m.

Rescue officials lifted the victim 50 feet up an embankment with a Stokes basket.

The victim’s family was at the scene on the other side of the river.

The access point is next to a dam that authorities call a “drowning machine” because of the hydraulic force.