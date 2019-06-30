× Man shot inside of a Waffle House in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. — Police say an argument between two Waffle customers on East Innes Street ended with gunfire, according to WBTV.

Two men came into the Waffle House around 3:00 a.m. and started arguing.

Investigators say that after multiple minutes of arguing, one man shot the other several times.

The victim underwent surgery after he was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

He is listed as being in critical but stable condition.

None of the other customers or employees in the Waffle House were injured.

No arrest has been made.

The investigation is ongoing.