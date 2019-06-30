× Man shot in Winston-Salem, suspect is still unknown

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot in Winston-Salem on Saturday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

The release says police responded to a shooting at 814 E. Sprague St. where they learned the victim, Christian Cruz Roman, 20, had driven away from the area after being shot.

Moments later, Roman approached a police officer at a BP on 900 Waughtown St. where he was suffering from a gunshot wound around his right arm, police say.

Officers determined that Roman was shot in a parking lot behind 2399 Urban St.

Roman was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries, the news release says.

He was unable to identify a suspect.

During this same time, police say they got a call about a gun being fired at 821 E. Devonshire St., the street next to where Roman was shot.

The release says the party who reported the shooting heard multiple shots.

Officers found that a parked and empty vehicle and an occupied residence had both been damaged.

No one was injured.

Both scenes were processed and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.