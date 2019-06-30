× Man dies from stabbing in Asheboro

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man was stabbed in Asheboro on Sunday and died from his injuries after being taken to the hospital, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release

The release says the sheriff’s office received a call about a stabbing in the Dinah Road area of Asheboro.

The officers found a man with stab wounds when they arrived.

The man was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital where he died from injuries sustained during the assault, the release says.

His name is not being released at this time.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is still investigating the assault.