Man asking for money pushes woman into oncoming traffic when she didn't give him any, authorities say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A man was arrested for assaulting a woman by pushing her into traffic in Nashville when she said she didn’t have any money to give him, according to WSMV.

Timothy John Donahoe, 65, allegedly approached the victim at an intersection on her lunch break and asked her for money, investigators say.

Donahoe is accused of hitting the victim in the face after she told him she didn’t carry cash. A driver had to slam on breaks not to avoid hitting her after she was pushed into the road.

She had bruises on her face.

When shown a photo lineup, the victim positively identified Donahoe.

Donahoe was booked into jail on a $4,500 bond and faces charges of assault and reckless endangerment.