Krispy Kreme is now delivering doughnuts

The wait is over.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts announced that they are now taking delivery orders on their mobile app.

Their website also says that Krispy Kreme customers can order ahead so they don’t have to wait in line for their dozen at the store.

North Carolina has 20 participating Krispy Kreme locations. Greensboro, High Point, Durham, Burlington, Raleigh, Wake Forest and Charlotte are included.

Winston-Salem even has two locations that will deliver.

Krispy Kreme hopes to roll out online ordering across all of its locations by the end of 2019.