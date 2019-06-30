× Florida man mugshot goes viral, North Carolina Sheriff’s Office makes plea for civility after wisecracks

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. — A Florida man arrested in North Carolina Friday on drug trafficking charges had his mugshot go viral, though not for a reason the arresting agency was happy about, according to WSOC.

Orlando Lopez, 43, was arrested Friday night along I-95 by Robeson County Deputy following a traffic stop. He was found to have 98 grams of cocaine and 35 grams of methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

He was booked on a variety of drug trafficking charges and was given a $250,000 bond.

However, on the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the agency added some notes to the official details of the arrest. Specifically, they called out posters for making fun of the man’s head deformity, posting: