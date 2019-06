× Baby killed after being hit by car in church parking lot

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating an accident that killed an 18-month-old girl on Sunday, according to WMBF.

The Florence County Coroner’s Office says the girl died after being hit by a car in the parking lot of a church in Johnsonville, South Carolina.

Officials with the SCHP are still investigating what led to the accident.