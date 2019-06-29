Virginia Mother charged with child neglect after her 2-year-old son went missing

HAMPTON, Va. — The mother of Noah Tomlin, a two-year-old Hampton boy who went missing on Monday morning, has been arrested in connection to the toddler’s disappearance, Hampton police say.

Julia Leanna Tomlin, 34, is charged with three counts of felony child neglect, according to a Hampton police press release.

Noah Tomlin is assumed dead by the police.

The investigation is ongoing.

After a number of searches, police were unable to find Noah and called in additional resources. The Hampton Police Division received assistance from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management search team.

The department also called in the FBI to assist with the investigative side of the case, according to WTKR.

the search spread to the air and the water. On the ground, they focused their search on the area of Hampton between Salt Pond and a mile south of the child’s home but didn’t find Noah.

Call the Hampton Police Department at (757) 727-6111 if you have any information that could help police.