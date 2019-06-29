Two-year-old Greensboro girl fighting cancer is surprised with new playset in her backyard

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A two-year-old Greensboro girl was surprised with a new playset in her backyard on Saturday.

Arika Lama has been fighting cancer at Brenner Children's Hospital.

Volunteers surprise Arika Lama with a new playset

Volunteers from Roc Solid Foundation, a non-profit that builds hope for families fighting pediatric cancer through the power of play, and Hartley Mix Concrete teamed up to deliver the playset.

At each playset project, the family is picked up by limo and taken to breakfast and an activity of the child's choice.

Volunteers then work to construct a playset in the family's backyard.

