North Carolina man is accused of sexually assaulting a teen at Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Detectives with the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety arrested a man on Friday afternoon who is allegedly connected to a sexual assault that happened earlier this week, according to WBTW/WNCN.

Derby Sykes, 32, of Bladenboro, was charged with third-degree criminal sexual misconduct, a news release sent out Saturday morning says.

Sykes is accused of assaulting a 16-year-old girl who was swimming at the beach on Tuesday night.

Detectives found Sykes by looking over surveillance video from a nearby business, police said.

The news release says “Sykes allegedly grabbed the victim and sexually assaulted her before fleeing south along the beach.”

“The victim positively identified Sykes as the suspect,” police said.

Sykes is being held without bond.