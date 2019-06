× Man killed in Greensboro shooting, victim identified

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The man shot Friday night in Greensboro has died, according to a press release.

The shooting was reported at 9:21 p.m. in the 700 block of Watkins Street.

The victim has been identified as James Cashier, 31, of Greensboro.

Police said they believe this was a domestic situation and there is no danger to the public.