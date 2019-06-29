× Greensboro Aquatic Center helps children with autism learn swimming safety

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Aquatic Center joined forces with Autism Unbound and local Subway restaurants on Saturday to teach children with autism swimming safety.

Up to 90% of wandering-related deaths involving autistic children are due to drownings, according to the National Autism Association.

The NAS also says that one in 59 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with autism.

The Aquatic Center expects around 40 to 50 kids to participate in the event.

Clay Hering, college swimmer for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, will also be joining in on the fun.

This is the fifth year the Aquatic Center has held the Subway Swim Day.