Witness describes dog bite at Guilford County Animal Shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Kimberly Williams told FOX8 that when a dog bit a child at the Guilford County Animal Shelter on Wednesday afternoon it happened in a matter of seconds.

Shelter officials told FOX8 that the dog remains quarantined since the attack.

"The mom was probably just within one or two feet of me literally when she was running past me with the child," Williams said.

She said the sight was unimaginable.

"It was a big wound. The only part of that poor child's ear was his earlobe left on him," Williams said.

Williams' first instinct was to find her own kids and make sure they were safe. Then she went for help.

"I just wanted to make sure that I could get a volunteer to run faster than she could to get to the front to call 911 faster," Williams said.

Williams said she's seen shelter dogs bite before with her own child.

"We rescued a dog from the Alamance County Shelter and the dog had nipped him in the face also," Williams said.

She said her heart goes out to the family of the 2-year-old.

"To actually see that in person...that bad. It is pretty traumatic knowing we just went through that last week and then that happen to this family this week," Williams said.

She added this advice for other families wanting to adopt shelter pets:

"Just to have an understanding of the background before you take the dog out of the cage. Check the papers out. See if they're good with dogs, cats and families...whatever you're looking for make sure they're the right fit," Williams said.

Employees and volunteer at the shelter hold weekly animal welfare meetings where they talk about animal behavior.

The husky-shepherd mix that bit the child is up to date on all its shots.