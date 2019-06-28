Website serves as road map to downtown Greensboro’s street art and artists

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Colorful street art is changing the landscape around the city.

You can find it on the outside and inside of businesses like Pig Pounder Brewery where they even put the art on their label.

“The majority of the work is on the outside of buildings,” said Lance Wood with Kotis Properties. “We want to try and make it visual and visible for people to see when they come to town.”

The increase in street art was the vision of Kotis Properties owner Marty Kotis who Wood says hopes the artwork will help make the city a destination venue.

“A venue not just in North Carolina but internationally," he said.

Street art is popular in major cities, especially in Europe. Kotis Properties created the website kotisstreetart.com to give visitors a road map tour of the work around town and the artists behind each one.

“In today’s age, art is always about telling a story,” said Gilbert Koloskieke, just one of the many local artist involved in the project. The self-taught artist incorporates faith in his piece that included Captain America located inside Pig Pounders Brewery. “If you look in the shield there is actually hidden a cross and the scared heart of Christ pierced.”

Recently the local street art was included on the international site streetartcities.com giving the art a larger audience and hopefully bring more people to town. It’s expected to be added to the international sites mobile app in the near future.