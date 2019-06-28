NC videographer faces felony charges for allegedly bailing on four wedding jobs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENOIR, N.C. — A man accused of skipping out on wedding videography gigs now faces criminal charges, WSOC reports.

Jonathan Dale Cox faces four felony charges tied to defrauding four couples.

Lenoir resident Megan Martin said Cox promised to take video of her wedding using multiple cameras and even a drone. But 15 minutes before he was supposed to be there, Martin said Cox messaged her to say he had a flat tire. She said he never showed and then refused to give her a refund.

She was so upset over the incident, she posted about it on Facebook.

Other recent brides messaged her, she said, telling a similar story.

When asked by a WSOC reporter on Thursday whether he was guilty of what the four women are accusing him of, Cox replied "not completely."