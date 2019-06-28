Two people in Randolph County charged with abduction and child abuse of their children

RAMSEUR, N.C. — Two people in Randolph County have been charged with abduction and child abuse of their two children, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The release says that patrol units received a call on Friday about two children missing from a home on Patterson Grove Road.

The responding patrol officer listed the children as missing in NCIC.

Warrants were then obtained for Timothy Jason Parnell, 39, and Jennifer Marie Foushee, 40.

Foushee was found a short time later in Chatman County and turned over to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office for questioning.

Moore County deputies then found Parnell and the two children walking down a rural highway outside of Carthage.

Parnell was arrested by Moore County deputies, and the children were turned over to the Randolph County Department of Social Services, the release says.

Parnell and Foushee were both charged with two counts of abductions of children and misdemeanor child abuse.

Parnell was given a $5,000 secured bond in Moore County and Foushee was given a $10,000 secured bond in Randolph County.

Both of them are set to appear in court in Randolph County on July 1.