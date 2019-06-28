Suspect arrested after shots fired into truck in Archdale

ARCHDALE, N.C. -- A man wanted in connection with an assault has been taken into custody, according to a news release from Archdale police.

Charlie Andrew Osborn is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Osborn was taken into custody at 4:37 p.m. Friday by High Point police.

On Friday at 5:07 a.m., Archdale police responded to a reported assault at 2800 Uwharrie Road.

Police say Osborn fired multiple shots into a person's truck. No one was injured.

Archdale police did not release information on Osborn's bond.

Google Map for coordinates 35.914920 by -80.009495.

2800 Uwharrie Rd, Archdale, NC 27263

