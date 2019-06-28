× 17-year-old shot in home near Randleman Elementary School

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A 17-year-old was shot at a home near Randleman Elementary School Friday afternoon, according to Randleman police.

Officers responded at about 11:24 a.m.

Police say a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old were at the home when the older child was accidentally shot in the shoulder.

The teenager suffered a non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Parents were reportedly not home at the time of the shooting.