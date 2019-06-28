× Police: Woman banned from Walmart after eating half of a cake, refusing to pay for other half

WICHITA FALLS, Texas — Wichita Falls police banned a woman from Walmart after she reportedly ate half of a cake and refused to pay for the uneaten half, according to the Wichita Falls Times Record News.

Police responded to a theft call June 25 at the Walmart; they were told a woman entered the store, ate half of a cake and refused to pay for the other half when asked.

According to the Times Record News, the woman was banned from the store by police for the theft.

This is not the first time a Wichita Falls Walmart has been forced to ban a customer this year.

In January, a woman was banned from a Wichita Falls Walmart for reportedly drinking wine out of a Pringles can while riding around on an electric shopping cart.