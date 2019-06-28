Police searching for suspect accused of assault after finding no one in home in Archdale standoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHDALE, N.C. -- Police are searching for a man accused of assault with a deadly weapon Friday morning.

The investigation started when the police arrived around 5 a.m. to what they thought was a standoff.

Police were told the suspect, Charlie Osbourne, barricaded himself in a home, but no one was found inside the home when police searched it about six hours later.

Police flooded the area surrounding the Archdale home around the 300 block of Circle Drive and called for the person inside with a megaphone.

Police told FOX8 they received a call about shots being fired in Archdale, and the situation turned out to be an aggravated assault.

K-9 units and officers in riot gear were also at the scene.

There were no arrests and no reported injuries.

