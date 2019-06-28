× Police say Winston-Salem man led them on pursuit – even though he wasn’t involved in what they were investigating

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man has been charged after a pursuit in Winston-Salem, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Steven Devon Fuller, 32, of Winston-Salem, is charged felony flee to elude and driving while license revoked.

On Friday at 10:15 a.m., officers came to the area of North Cleveland Avenue and East 23rd Street after a report of people in a black Jeep Cherokee and a gray Dodge Charger shooting at each other.

When officers got to the scene they saw a black Jeep Cherokee at East 23rd Street and Claremont Avenue and tried to stop the vehicle.

According to the release, the driver, identified as Fuller, took off and police pursued him.

The pursuit ended at Drewry Lane and Fondly Road when Fuller stopped the Jeep, police said. No crashes or injuries were reported.

After investigating, police determined neither Fuller nor his Jeep had any involvement in the reported shooting.

He was taken into custody and given a $10,000 bond.