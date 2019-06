Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Police have flooded the area surrounding an Archdale home Friday morning.

Officers are engaged in a stand off on the 300 block of Circle Drive.

Police have called out over megaphone for the person inside a home to come out.

It is unclear what led to the standoff, but officers have been on the scene for multiple hours.

K-9 units and officers in riot gear are also at the scene.