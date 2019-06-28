× Person has life-threatening injuries after shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person has life-threatening injuries after a shooting Friday night, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

The shooting was reported at 9:21 p.m. in the 700 block of Watkins Street.

When officers arrived, they found a person, only identified as a male, with a gunshot wound.

The person was taken by EMS to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released.

36.060599 -79.856512