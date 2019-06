Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A wreck has left a stretch of Randleman Road closed since about midnight, according to police.

Greensboro officers reported at about 12:30 a.m. Friday that someone was hurt when a vehicle crashed into the pole between West Meadownview Road and Village Green Drive.

The wreck downed power lines on the road.

Crews are on scene working to repair the pole.

Police are encouraging drivers to find alternate routes through the area.