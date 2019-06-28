NC Zoo chimpanzee used to work in the entertainment industry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. — One of the chimpanzees at the North Carolina Zoo once worked in the entertainment industry.

Kendall even appeared on the Oprah Winfrey show.

At 5 years old, Kendall had to retire because he became too big and strong to be so close to people. Then, 12 years ago, Kendall moved to the North Carolina Zoo, but he didn't have an easy transition.

Zookeepers say he had never lived with other chimps and didn't understand the language of the troop.

As a result, he struggled to find his place until he met Tammy. She befriended Kendall and helped teach him to adapt and become part of their troop.

Shannon Smith shares their story and how Kendall is doing today.