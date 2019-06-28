NC videographer accused of scamming local bride

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENOIR, N.C. -- A Triad bride is warning others about her experience after her videographer was charged with four counts of obtaining property by false pretenses.

Rachel Surratt said she hired Jonathan Dale Cox to shoot her May wedding, reworking her budget to include a video package.

“He gave me confidence that he was going to be able to do what we wanted him to do,” Surratt said.

Surratt paid Cox $650 for six hours of wedding footage, drone shots and DVDs of the final product.

Hours before the ceremony, while she was getting her hair and makeup done, he texted her that he wouldn't be coming.

“But (he said) not to panic because he was sending his assistant to take care of me,” Surratt said.

Surratt later learned that the woman who arrived just five minutes before the ceremony to shoot the wedding did not work for Cox but was hired as a last-minute stand in.

“Even though he sent a videographer, it still was not what we were expecting,” Surratt said.

She said that she hasn't received a refund from Cox and had to pay the woman who did show up for the editing.

Arrest warrants show Cox had taken thousands of dollars for wedding shoots but did not produce the final product.

“I really don’t wish that kind of thing on anyone. I hate that it had to get to that point,” Surratt said.

“I feel like maybe justice was served for me and the other brides because I am not the only one he’s done this to,” Surratt said.

She hopes others learn from her experience and do their research before signing a contract.

“It’s been a horrible experience for a lot of different brides,” Surratt said.

Detectives in Caldwell County said Cox could face more charges.