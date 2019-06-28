Mom says young daughter propositioned by stranger at Walmart in King

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KING, N.C. -- A mom says an older man riding a scooter made suggestive and inappropriate comments to her young daughter in an aisle at Walmart.

It happened Friday afternoon at the Walmart in King.

Management was alerted and the man was removed from the store by security.

But parents are still worried for their kids' safety in a city where people normally feel safe.

"It scares me. I'm grateful I have boys, but they're not safe from predators because predators go after boys just as much as they do girls," said Erin Goforth, a Walmart shopper.

Parents want to protect their kids from predators at all costs.

"I'm not going to tolerate it. Some people may. I will not tolerate stuff like that," said Ellie Needham, a Walmart shopper.

Going forward, parents say they are going to pay a little more attention to who's next to them in the aisle.

"You never know who it's going to be. It could be an uncle, you don't know, it's everywhere. You don't think it's going to happen in your small town," Goforth said.