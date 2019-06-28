Man killed, 2 injured in overnight shooting in High Point

Posted 5:47 am, June 28, 2019, by , Updated at 05:48AM, June 28, 2019

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man is dead and two other people are injured after a shooting in High Point overnight, according to police.

At about 11:42 p.m., police responded to a report that someone was shot in the area of Habersham Road and Knoll Lane.

Police found a 23-year-old High Point on the 700 block of Habersham Road suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the buttocks and thigh.

After searching the area, officers found another victim, 25-year-old Ja'Kirius H. Staton, of High Point, sitting in the driver's seat of a silver sedan on the 600 block of Habersham Road.

Staton had a gunshot wound to the torso. Police tried to save his life and EMS rushed him to the hospital where he later died.

Police found a third person allegedly connected to the shootings at about 1:30 a.m. A 19-year-old from High Point was hiding behind a shed in a nearby backyard with minor scrapes.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Ward at (336) 887-7877 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.

