TAMPA, Fla. — A powerful display can be seen in Tampa.

The Fallen Heroes Memorial, a mobile display that travels the country, is currently on display on the Tampa Riverwalk, according to WTVT.

The memorial is a 28-foot-wide American flag that is made entirely from the dog tags of fallen soldiers.

The display was built by veterans, active duty volunteers and members of military families.

The @WarriorGames remind us of the sacrifices our service members make to protect our freedoms. We encourage all visitors to take a moment to see the beautiful flag on the @tampariverwalk made entirely of dog tags from fallen soldiers. We are forever grateful for their service. pic.twitter.com/zPbbZXv7or — Tampa Convention Center (@TheTampaCC) June 26, 2019