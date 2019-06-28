× Intoxicated man allegedly steals and crashes woman’s car that he was convinced belonged to him

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man believed to be inebriated is accused of punching a driver in a parking garage, pulling her out of a car, driving off and then crashing the car, according to KRDO.

The incident happened around 1:50 .am. Friday in a parking garage and Ignacio Media, 21, is facing criminal charges, including robbery.

Medina’s car was on a different floor of the parking garage and was the same make, model and color of the victim’s, according to police.

Colorado police say the victim was showing him her out-of-state license plate and key, but Medina was “convinced the victim was getting into his vehicle.”

Officers caught Medina quickly after he wrecked and abandoned the vehicle.

He was booked in the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

The victim’s injuries are minor.