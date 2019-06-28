× Forsyth County man sentenced to 13 and a half years in prison for distributing child pornography

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Forsyth County man who pleaded guilty to the possession of child pornography was sentenced to 13 and a half years in prison on Friday, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of North Carolina.

Kip Landon Kale, 38, of Lewisville, pleaded guilty on March 4 to one count of distribution of child pornography.

Kale was sentenced to 162 months imprisonment followed by 25 years of supervised release.

He was also ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution to a victim depicted in a video he distributed.

In 2018, kale was convicted of possession of obscenity with intent to disseminate in Davidson County and placed on probation.

From Jan. 1 to Jan. 4, an FBI online covert employee started chatting online with “rockslyde007,” identified as Kale, and saw he was a member of a known child pornography group, the news release says.

Kale, acting as rockyslyde007, sent the FBI employee two child pornography videos and a hyperlink to a cloud storage account with 56 additional child pornography videos.

He also claimed to have sexually exploited two minors under the age of ten.

The FBI traced the rockyslide007 IP address to Kale’s residence and place of employment on Jan. 4 and placed him under arrest after confirming his phone matched the one used by rockyslide007.