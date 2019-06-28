× FDA announces dog food brands it says could be linked to heart disease

The FDA is investigating reports of canine heart disease in dogs eating certain types of food, according to a FDA report.

The FDA began investigating the link between specific pet diets and canine dilated cardiomyopathy, or DCM, in July 2018.

These are the 16 dog food brands the FDA has found are most commonly linked to DCM:

The report says the “FDA urges pet owners to work with their veterinarians…to obtain the most appropriate dietary advice for their pet’s specific needs prior to making diet changes.”