Man drowns at country club pool in Greensboro

Posted 9:56 pm, June 28, 2019, by , Updated at 02:04PM, June 29, 2019

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man drowned at a country club pool in Greensboro Friday night, according to Greensboro police.

Emergency crews responded to a possible drowning around 9 p.m. at the Greensboro Country Club Farm Course, according to Greensboro Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim Boggs.

Boggs said a 52-year-old man was pulled from the bottom of the pool after an employee found him.

CPR was performed on the man and he was taken to the hospital, Boggs said.

Greensboro police confirmed shortly after 11 p.m. that the man died.

No foul play is suspected, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

