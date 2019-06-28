× Emergency crews respond to possible drowning in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Emergency crews responded to a possible drowning in Greensboro Friday night, according to Guilford County EMS dispatchers.

The possible drowning was reported at 4815 Carlson Dairy Road. That address corresponds with part of the Greensboro Country Club Farm Course.

According to Battalion Chief Jim Boggs, with the Greensboro Fire Department, a person was pulled from the bottom of a pool.

CPR was performed on the person, Boggs said.

There is no word on the person’s condition.