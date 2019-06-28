Emergency crews respond to possible drowning in Greensboro

Posted 9:56 pm, June 28, 2019, by , Updated at 10:01PM, June 28, 2019

(Ambulance stock image)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Emergency crews responded to a possible drowning in Greensboro Friday night, according to Guilford County EMS dispatchers.

The possible drowning was reported at 4815 Carlson Dairy Road. That address corresponds with part of the Greensboro Country Club Farm Course.

According to Battalion Chief Jim Boggs, with the Greensboro Fire Department, a person was pulled from the bottom of a pool.

CPR was performed on the person, Boggs said.

There is no word on the person’s condition.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.