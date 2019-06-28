Community remembers Burlington musician hit, killed by car while walking on sidewalk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAW RIVER, N.C. — Dozens packed the inside of Melfield United Church of Christ for a musical celebration for a Burlington man who was hit and killed by a wrong way driver last week.

Reggie Jeffreys was walking on the sidewalk when a driver on the wrong side of the road crashed into him leaving the scene. Jeffreys died at the hospital. Nathaniel Newton turned himself to police days after.

"He did the job that he was put here to do which is touch lives. And he did that. He touched lives everywhere he went and that's evident here tonight," said James Perry, a musician.

Jeffreys' family, friends, colleagues and his community filled the church as they played several musical selections in his honor. Others spoke about the good times they shared with him during the reflection period.

"He read music, he played by ear, he did it all. He was just a really really good musician and a great person," said Cedric Hardin.

Jeffreys was known for playing the piano at local churches and the Graham Soda Shop. Several of his friends told FOX8 his infectious smile and personality will surely be missed but his legacy will live on through the many people he impacted.

Reggie Jeffreys' memorial service will be held at noon on June 28 at Melfield United Church of Christ in Haw River.