Chick-fil-A worker jumps through drive-thru window to save choking child

HALL COUNTY, Ga. -- A heroic fast food rescue was caught on camera in the Atlanta area.

A Chick-fil-A worker jumped out the drive-thru window to save a 6-year-old boy choking on a seat belt wrapped around his neck, according to WSB.

"I'm still kind of shocked right now myself that all this has happened," Logan Simmons said.

You could call Simmons the fast food hero.

"I just jumped out the window and ran straight down to the car," he said.

The dramatic surveillance video shows Simmons jumping out the drive-thru window to try to save the child.

"I think it was the quickest option, it was right there and I saw the other car right there," he said.

Outside the restaurant, Simmons jumped in the child's car in the drive-thru lane and found the little boys mother begging for help.

"You could see he was turning red and losing pigmentation in his face," Simmons said.

Simmons pulled out his pocketknife, cut the little boy free and prevented a possible tragedy.

"I do feel like a hero," Simmons said.

Asked if he thinks he might be getting a raise -- now that he's a hero -- he said he might mention it to his bosses.