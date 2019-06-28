Babies of world’s most endangered sea turtle hatch on Hilton Head Island for first time

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Hilton Head Island welcomed into the world what may be the first ever batch of Kemp’s ridley sea turtle babies hatched on the island in the town’s history.

The Town of Hilton Head Island shared photos of the newborns on Twitter, adding, “This Kemps Ridley’s nest was the first of its kind recorded on Hilton Head Island and only the 4th ever recorded in South Carolina.”

The turtles hatched Friday morning.

“Our hopes are high that these hatchlings will survive their epic journey to the sea,” the town wrote.

National Geographic reports Kemp’s ridley sea turtles are the world’s most endangered sea turtle.