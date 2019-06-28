× Alleghany County woman’s body found after disappearing down New River on tubing trip

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. — Deputies have found the body of Jo Anne Hatcher two days after she went missing during a tubing trip in Virginia, according to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of JoAnne Hatcher,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post at 12:04 p.m. Friday. “Thank you for all the prayers and to all the first responders who have worked around the clock. Hatcher’s body was located approximately one mile down stream from where she was last seen.

First responders say 57-year-old Jo Anne Hatcher, of Sparta, was last seen at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday on the New River near the North Carolina-Virginia state line.

According to WSLS, Hatcher was tubing with a friend when she missed New River Campground where she was supposed to get off and floated down the river without a life jacket.

Her friend tried to swim after her but couldn’t catch up through the rising waters.

Hatcher’s tube was found about a mile downriver from where she was last seen.

Members of the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Department of Game & Inland Fisheries, Baywood Rescue, Fries Rescue, Wings Helicopter and Independence Fire Department searched the river extensively that evening.