Alleghany County woman missing since Wednesday after disappearing down New River on tubing trip

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. — Deputies are trying to find a woman from Alleghany County after she went missing during a tubing trip in Virginia, according to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders say 57-year-old Jo Anne Hatcher, of Sparta, was last seen at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday on the New River near the North Carolina-Virginia state line.

Her tube was found about a mile downriver from where she was last seen.

Members of the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, Department of Game & Inland Fisheries, Baywood Rescue, Fries Rescue, Wings Helicopter and Independence Fire Department searched the river extensively that evening.

According to WSIS, Hatcher was tubing with a friend when she missed New River Campground where she was supposed to get off and floated down the river without a life jacket.

Her friend tried to swim after her but couldn’t catch up through the rising waters.

She is described as a 5-foot, 4-inch tall woman with green eyes and blonde hair.

She was wearing a pink shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 773-3241 or (276) 236-9988.

 

