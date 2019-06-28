2 dead, 1 seriously injured after small plane crashes into North Carolina home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOPE MILLS, N.C. — Two people are dead and another is injured after a plan crashed into a home Thursday night, WTVD reports.

The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. near US 301 south in Hope Mills.

According to State Highway Patrol, a single-engine civilian plane crashed into a home on Pasadena Avenue.

The pilot and one occupant of the home were killed; they were pronounced dead on scene. Another person in the home was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with serious injuries.

The identities of the people involved in the crash have not been released.

"It was a double-wide modular home, and it (the plane) came in and it took the whole back of the house out," eyewitness Kenny Oxendine said.

