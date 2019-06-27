Winston-Salem church offers weekly drive-by prayers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A church in Winston-Salem is providing weekly prayers to anyone, and you don't even have to step out of your car.

Drive-by prayers — as opposed to drive-by shootings.

Leaders at Union Baptist Church came up with the idea after seeing the city affected by so many shootings.

People are encouraged to drive to the front entrance, roll down their windows and let a minister pray over them.

The service will be offered Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

It's not limited to those concerned by gun violence.

Ministers are open to praying for any concerns.